Medtronic Named One of America's Most Just Companies by Just Capital and CNBC

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Medtronic plc (

NYSE:MDT, Financial), a global leader in healthcare technology, has been named to the 2023 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, for its commitment to serving its employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

Notable contributions that resulted in Medtronic's overall ranking and outperformance against peers on the JUST 100 list include the company's focus on:

  • Community and customers. Medtronic develops revolutionary solutions that put people first and partners with global health systems to accelerate patient access to care. By combining the power of healthcare technology with strong partnerships, Medtronic is working to help put health equity within reach, tackling some of the most challenging health disparities - from heart disease and cancer to diabetes.
  • Putting employees first. Medtronic has taken strategic actions to move faster toward zero barriers to equity, including shifting to a leader-led model for inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E), building stronger accountability across the organization, setting new five-year organization diversity representation goals, measuring beyond representation, and being more transparent publicly about progress.
  • Environmental sustainability. In FY22, Medtronic announced a new ambition to be net zero across its value chain by FY45. In FY22, the company achieved 35% reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions intensity compared to its FY20 baseline, toward its goal of 50% by FY25.

"For more than 60 years, the Medtronic Mission has guided our work and inspired our workforce to transform the lives of millions of people each year," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Being recognized as a JUST 100 company demonstrates progress in our commitment to do right by our communities - from our employees, to healthcare providers, to the 76 million patients we support each year - as we strive to be the world's leading healthcare technology company."

The JUST Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation's largest corporations perform on the issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more.

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged with more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

More information about Medtronic's social impact and sustainability efforts can be found in the 2022 Integrated Performance Report and by visiting http://www.medtronic.com/ourimpact.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (

NYSE:MDT, Financial), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn. Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:
Erika Winkels Public Relations +1-763-526-8478
Ryan Weispfenning Investor Relations +1-763-505-4626

179e79b8-d705-49a8-bd8c-141a8e361c2b.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734700/Medtronic-Named-One-of-Americas-Most-Just-Companies-by-Just-Capital-and-CNBC

img.ashx?id=734700

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.