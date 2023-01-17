Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance”) (NASDAQ: CACC) breached their fiduciary duties to Credit Acceptance and its shareholders. If you are a Credit Acceptance shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Credit Acceptance’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Credit Acceptance in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Credit Acceptance, and whether Credit Acceptance and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On January 4, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Credit Acceptance, accusing Credit Acceptance of luring consumers into unaffordable loans and then repackaging those loans into securities, dumping the resulting notes on unsuspecting investors.

What You Can Do

If you are a Credit Acceptance shareholder, you may have legal claims against Credit Acceptance’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005976/en/