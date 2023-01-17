Cloud DX Wins RFQ and Signs Contract with Ontario Hospital

18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform to replace US RPM vendor

News in Summary

  • Ontario hospital selects Cloud DX to replace US vendor in a competitive RFQ.
  • Chronic care patients will use Cloud DX Connected Health™ to monitor vital signs, manage symptoms and communicate with care team members from the comfort of their home.
  • Cloud DX client list expands to 12 contracts in Ontario, including Hospitals, Community Paramedics, Post-Surgical, Rehabilitation and Palliative Care programs

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Cloud DX (

TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading digital health platform is pleased to announce a new contract with another Ontario hospital to provide its Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution to patients with serious health conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, type-2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, congestive heart failure, ‘long-COVID' syndrome, and more.

Most patients will use their own WiFi or cellular enabled mobile device to link to the Connected Health™ platform, enabling them to track their vital signs with easy-to-use Health Canada licensed and FDA cleared medical devices while they communicate with their care team through secure text messaging and video chat. Certain qualified patients will receive a customized Android tablet with the Connected Health™ mobile application pre-installed, improving adherence to care plans approved by their physicians.

This new contract with a leading Ontario hospital is part of an established program Cloud DX has created specifically to assist healthcare providers replacing older RPM systems from US-based medical equipment vendors that are less able to serve the unique needs of the Canadian healthcare market. Cloud DX has demonstrated customer satisfaction scores of over 95% in both published, peer-reviewed studies and provider led surveys1.

In 2022, Cloud DX announced 28 new contracts, a 225% increase over the 12 contracts signed in 2021. In addition to hospital-based RPM programs, Cloud DX supplies virtual care services to 2 provincial/territorial health departments, 5 Ontario community paramedic services, hospitals across Canada as well as US clients in 7 States.

Cloud DX COO and co-founder, Anthony Kaul commented, "Cloud DX is pleased to once again be selected in a competitive RFQ to replace an older, less responsive US vendor. Cloud DX Connected Health is the 'made in Ontario' RPM solution that is now deployed in 12 use cases, up from 2 use cases in 2019. Our focus in 2023 will be to deliver the best possible care to Canadians in security and comfort, as remote patient monitoring becomes Standard of Care for more serious health conditions."

1 Lefler, L. L., Rhoads, S. J., Harris, M., Funderburg, A. E., Lubin, S. A., Martel, I. D., Faulkner, J. L., Rooker, J. L., Bell, D. K., Marshall, H., & Beverly, C. J. (2018). Evaluating the Use of Mobile Health Technology in Older Adults With Heart Failure: Mixed-Methods Study. JMIR aging, 1(2), e12178. https://doi.org/10.2196/12178 and Cloud DX. (2022, February 1). Cloud DX remote monitoring receives high patient approval rating at the Ottawa Hospital. Cloud DX Inc. - Cloud DX Remote Monitoring Receives High Patient Approval Rating at The Ottawa Hospital. Retrieved January 10, 2023, from https://ir.clouddx.com/news-media-events/news/news-details/2022/Cloud-DX-Remote-Monitoring-Receives-High-Patient-Approval-Rating-at-The-Ottawa-Hospital/default.aspx

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

For more information on Cloud DX (

TSXV:CDX, Financial), visit www.CloudDX.com and follow @CloudDX on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contact

Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts

Canada
Jay Bedard
647-881-8418
[email protected]

USA
Gary Zwetchkenbaum
516-455-7662
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734723/Cloud-DX-Wins-RFQ-and-Signs-Contract-with-Ontario-Hospital

img.ashx?id=734723

WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

