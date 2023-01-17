The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Aya Gold & Silver, Trillion Energy, Anfield Energy and Taranis Resources Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Aya Gold & Silver, Trillion Energy, Anfield Energy and Taranis Resources discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Aya Gold & Silver (

TSX:AYA, Financial) reports record quarter and annual silver production

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA) has announced its fourth quarter and annual silver production results at the Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco. Silver production of 661,621 ounces in Q4-2022, a 52.5 per cent increase compared with Q4-2021. Silver production of 1,880,707 oz in 2022, a 17.5 per cent increase compared with 2021. Benoit La Salle, President & CEO, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Benoit La Salle and to learn about Aya Gold & Silver Inc., click here.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) adds new wells to the SASB work program

Trillion Energy (TCF) has announced plans to add three side-track wells to its development program during 2023. The total number of wells now contemplated in the SASB development program has increased to twenty. Eleven of these well operations are anticipated to occur during 2023, resulting in increased quantities of natural gas production during the year. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Arthur Halleran and to learn about Trillion Energy, click here.

Anfield (

TSXV:AEC, Financial) reflects on a successful 2022, looks ahead to 2023

Anfield Energy (AEC) advanced several milestones in 2022, and the company says it's on track for more growth this year. Anfield raised more than $22 million, including its largest single equity raise to date, and finalized negotiations with its now-largest single shareholder, Uranium Energy Corporation (UEC). Corey Dias, CEO of Anfield Energy, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the year in review.

For the full interview with Corey Dias and to learn about Anfield Energy, click here.

Taranis Resources (

TSX:TRO, Financial) identifies 2 porphyry targets linked to the Thor deposit

Taranis Resources Inc. (TRO) has Identified two porphyry targets linked to the Thor Epithermal Deposit via multiple exploration methodologies. These methods are known for the successful identification of world-class porphyry deposits. The company's CEO, John Gardiner, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss this news.

For the full interview with John Gardiner and to learn about Taranis Resources Inc., click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

