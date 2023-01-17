First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK), parent company of First Interstate Bank, will report fourth quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A conference call for investors is scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Mountain), during which the Company will discuss quarterly and year-end results. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205; the access code is 752065. To participate via the Internet, visit www.FIBK.com. A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call by dialing 1-866-813-9403. The replay access code is 891469. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.FIBK.com.

About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank with $32 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. First Interstate proudly delivers financial solutions across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. A recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves. More information is available at www.FIBK.com.

Category: Earnings News

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230110005928r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005928/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.