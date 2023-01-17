Southfield, Michigan, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) was recently named one of the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® in the Nation – Fall 2022. The recognition comes from the National Association for Business Resources.



Being named to the list is based on the findings of an independent research firm. National winning companies were reviewed on several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

The winning organizations stood out during unpredictable times and proved they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, well-being, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees.

This is the 12th workplace award Credit Acceptance received during 2022, reflecting the Company’s commitment to making this a great place to work. Our other awards in 2022 are:

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (8 out of the last 9 years)

Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (8 years in a row)

Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (4 out of the last 8 years)

People Magazine’s Companies that Care (first time)

Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (6 out of the last 8 years)

Top Workplaces USA (both years this award has been in existence)

Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (11 years in a row)

Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness (3 years in a row)

Nevada Top Workplaces (3 years in a row)

2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces (11 years in a row)

Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT for 2023 (eight-time winner)



To see the complete 2022 List of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, visit thebestandbrightest.com.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.