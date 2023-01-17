Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Date

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation ( HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results at the market close on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on January 24 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the investor relations page of Hanmi’s website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Larry Clark, CFA
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
310-622-8223

Source: Hanmi Bank

