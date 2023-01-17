HanesBrands (HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, has been recognized with an A- score on the global CDP annual sustainability disclosures across two key areas of environmental impact – climate change and water security.

HBI achieved this recognition for its leadership in transparency, best practices and coordinated action on climate change issues and water security.

The A- score for water security is the highest HBI has received from CDP in that category. The company ranked in the top 11% of companies assessed in climate change and top 12% for water security.

HBI has 2030 goals to reduce water use by 25% in their own operations and by 2025, to align wastewater with Zero Discharge with Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) wastewater standards.

HBI’s brands, including Hanes, Champion and Bonds, stem from operations that are unique in the apparel industry. The company owns a significant majority of its manufacturing and supply chain operations, creating direct oversight of sustainability practices.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. More than 18,000 companies were assessed over eleven categories including risk assessment and opportunities, targets and goals, governance, strategy and mitigation efforts, and response performance. The process measures overall progress toward environmental stewardship; comprehensive disclosure, awareness, management, and finally, leadership level.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in our sustainability efforts with superior, A- CDP ratings,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO, HanesBrands. “Consumers around the world know our iconic brands for comfort, quality, and style, and they trust our responsible and sustainable supply chain. This achievement is the result of our worldwide associates who work tirelessly to achieve ambitious sustainability goals.”

HBI has a longstanding commitment to leadership in sustainable business practices. The company has been named one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the nation multiple times by Barron’s. HBI is the only apparel company to earn the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star Sustained Excellence Award. HBI is also very proud to have been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for a second straight year by Ethisphere.

For more details about CDP and its scoring methodology, visit www.cdp.net. Learn more about HanesBrands commitments to sustainability here.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over US$130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organisations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalisation, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow @CDP to find out more.

