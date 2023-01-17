VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Mr. Bryan Safarik, Mr. Jacob Safarik, Mr. Jon Schintler, Mr. Dane Stevens, and Mr. JJ Wilson have been re-elected to the Board of Directors following the Company’s Annual General Meeting held January 9, 2023. The Company would like to thank departing director Mr. Michael Stier for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Optimi shareholders also re-appointed Smythe LLP as auditor and re-approved the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan.



ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia, making it the largest psilocybin and MDMA cultivator in North America.

