Cambridge Trust provides financing to support MasteryPrep's growth

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Trust Company, a subsidiary of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), announces that it has provided financing to MasteryPrep, a technology company focused in the education sector working with hundreds of school districts around the country to level the playing field on college readiness and end-of-course exams. The financing allows MasteryPrep to continue its growth objectives, having recently been recognized as one of the country's fastest-growing K-12 education companies.

Cambridge_Bancorp_V1_Logo.jpg

"Working with Cambridge Trust provided us with the understanding, responsiveness and flexibility that companies need in their pursuit of growth," said Craig Gehring, CEO and Founder of MasteryPrep. "The lending team at Cambridge Trust took time to understand MasteryPrep's business. This new financing will further enable us to accelerate our mission to boost student achievement, following our acquisition by Achieve Partners in November."

MasteryPrep's unique approach helps schools and districts meet federal and state accountability targets by improving student outcomes on end-of-course exams, with a model specifically designed around access and affordability for districts in low-income communities. The company currently works with more than 500 school districts across the country.

"Growing businesses like MasteryPrep require partners that understand their strategy, support their goals and meet their needs," said Chris Roy, Director, Innovation Banking at Cambridge Trust. "We're glad that our Innovation Banking team was able to deliver the support that MasteryPrep and Achieve Partners need to help realize the company's vision in improving student outcomes across the country."

Cambridge Trust's Innovation Banking Group is a leading Boston-based lender focused on the financial needs of growth-stage companies which drive the expansion of the innovative economy and support Cambridge Trust's growth strategy.

About Cambridge Trust
Cambridge Trust Company, subsidiary of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank has approximately $5.1 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust's Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire with $3.8 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2022.

To lean more, please visit cambridgetrust.com or visit Cambridge Trust on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

About MasteryPrep
MasteryPrep provides mastery-based college readiness services and resources preparing students for the SAT®, ACT®, TSIA-2, EOC, and WorkKeys® tests. MasteryPrep is the nationally preferred SAT and ACT prep provider of the Council for Opportunity in Education and licensed by ACT to include official ACT test questions in its programs. MasteryPrep partners with schools and districts to help level the standardized assessment playing field. MasteryPrep has ranked among the Inc. 5000 "Fastest Growing Companies" for six years and is a featured "Entrepreneur 360" company.

Please contact:
Danielle Remis Hackel
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE72224&sd=2023-01-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-trust-provides-financing-to-support-masterypreps-growth-301716849.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE72224&Transmission_Id=202301101601PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE72224&DateId=20230110
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.