Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today the signing of new partnership agreements with four trade schools in select Invitation Homes markets. Invitation Homes associates will work with these schools to raise awareness on the value an education in skilled trades can provide and highlight potential career pathways through volunteer efforts and engagement with students.

“It’s become clear over these past few years that our nation’s housing industry is facing a severe shortage of skilled trade workers—a factor that is contributing to the growing housing challenges we face,” said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes. “We’re doing our part to help address this shortage by bolstering the institutions that train and prepare the skilled trades workers of tomorrow and showcasing the worthwhile opportunities these careers provide.”

These partnerships are an integral part of the Company’s skilled trades initiative, Invitation+to+SkillUp, which launched in 2021. Each engagement seeks to raise awareness on the value of a skilled trades education, while expanding access to these schools through need-based and minority scholarships and engaging Invitation Homes associates in working directly with students.

“Skilled trades workers play an integral role in Invitation Homes’ daily operations—ensuring that our homes are clean, safe and functional while acting as the most visible point of contact for the company through routine interactions with our residents,” said Tim Lobner, Invitation Homes executive vice president of operations support. “When we talk about creating a best-in-class experience for residents, it’s our maintenance professionals who uphold and advance our industry-leading standards and serve as some of our strongest brand ambassadors.”

Through SkillUp, Invitation Homes is investing in the American workforce, supporting economic growth, contributing to the stability of infrastructure, and providing opportunities in an uncertain economic environment.

The four schools that have signed partnership agreements with Invitation Homes are:

Renton Technical College – Renton, Washington

Central Piedmont Community College – Charlotte, North Carolina

Manatee Technical College – Bradenton, FL

Center for Employment Training – Colton, California

The Company intends to continue to expand engagement with schools through its SkillUp initiative, with the ultimate goal of fostering trade school partnerships in each of the 16 markets in which Invitation Homes operates.

