Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) today announced a $12,000 donation to Hope For The Warriors on behalf of the Company’s charitable arm, Operation: Forward Freedom (OFF), which supports veteran-related causes throughout the year. The donation from OFF is a combination of a percentage of sales from the Forward+company+store and a match from Forward.

“America’s servicemen and women have always made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and Forward is committed to supporting them,” said Kyle Mitchin, Chief People Officer of Forward Air. “We are proud to join other veteran-supporting organizations such as Hope For The Warriors, to provide life-changing support for veterans and their families.”

Hope For The Warriors (HOPE), a national nonprofit founded in 2006, supports post-9/11 military members and their families through programs focused on health and wellness, transition, sports and recreation. HOPE is the main beneficiary of Operation: Forward Freedom. The two organizations also partner each year to host the Drive For Hope golf tournament. The 2022 event raised $375,000 – the most lucrative HOPE fundraiser to date. The 2023 Drive For Hope tournament is scheduled for September 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

“Our partnership with Forward has allowed us to amplify our efforts in programs that restore independence, confidence and mobility for veterans in need. Support from companies like Forward is crucial as we work to make a real difference in military families’ lives across the country,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors.

About Hope For The Warriors

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members, and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 40,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 192 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light provider of transportation services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. We provide expedited less-than-truckload (“LTL”) services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. Forward is a single resource for your shipping needs. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

