MDU Resources Names Nathan Ring CFO of Knife River Corporation

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 10, 2023

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) announced today that Nathan W. Ring has been named chief financial officer of the company's wholly owned construction materials subsidiary, Knife River Corporation, effective upon completion of the planned separation of Knife River. Ring currently is vice president of business development at Knife River.

MDUR_logo_Logo.jpg

MDU Resources previously announced it expects its spinoff of Knife River into an independent, publicly traded company to be complete in the second quarter of 2023.

"Nathan's financial acumen, leadership skills and energy have been a benefit to MDU Resources for several years, and in recent years Knife River has leveraged those talents to continue to grow through acquisitions and organically," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources.

Ring, who is a certified public accountant, has more than 20 years of experience with Knife River and MDU Resources. Among his previous roles, Ring served as MDU Resources' vice president, controller and chief accounting officer. He also previously served as CFO of a regional bank headquartered in Bismarck.

"We are extremely pleased to have Nathan become Knife River's chief financial officer at this very exciting time for our company," said David C. Barney, CEO of Knife River. "He has been a close and valued advisor to me and to Knife River's president, Brian Gray. Nathan's experience and financial expertise will set up Knife River for continued success as we become an independent company."

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

About Knife River
Knife River Corporation mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt and other value-added products. It also distributes cement and asphalt oil. It performs integrated contracting services. For more information, visit www.kniferiver.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
The information in this release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including statements about the planned separation of Knife River Corporation and its future results, are expressed in good faith and are believed by the company to have a reasonable basis. Nonetheless, actual results may differ materially from the projected results expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, refer to Item 1A-Risk Factors in MDU Resources' most recent Form 10-Q and 10-K.

Media Contacts: Laura Lueder, MDU Resources manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095
Tony Spilde, Knife River senior director of communications, 541-213-0947
Investor Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

favicon.png?sn=CG83055&sd=2023-01-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-names-nathan-ring-cfo-of-knife-river-corporation-301718396.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG83055&Transmission_Id=202301101630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG83055&DateId=20230110
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.