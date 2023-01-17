First Advantage to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on February 28, 2023

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation ( FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. EST on the same day.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or (203) 518-9708 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EST start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage fourth quarter 2022 earnings call or provide the conference code FAQ422. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4062869/20CCBD3B1F34B551C9D43861B5A709E5.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com.

About First Advantage

First Advantage ( FA) is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(888) 314-9761

