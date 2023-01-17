American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Shane Fitzsimons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, AIG, will take a temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately.

Mark Lyons, who previously served as AIG’s Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Interim CFO in addition to his role as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Actuary and Head of Portfolio Management.

