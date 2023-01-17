Stride Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

54 minutes ago
Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F833472576. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (888) 210-2831 (domestic) or 1 (289) 514-2968 (international) and provide the conference ID number 4812941. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be posted at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F833472576 as soon as it is available.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

