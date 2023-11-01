KWMG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 137 stocks valued at a total of $704.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(4.77%), TIP(3.19%), and VNQ(3.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KWMG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KWMG, LLC bought 47,256 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 759,397. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 01/11/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.82 per share and a market cap of $104.72Bil. The stock has returned -10.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, KWMG, LLC bought 10,132 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 204,776. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 01/11/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.71 per share and a market cap of $23.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KWMG, LLC bought 10,271 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 248,546. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 01/11/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $73.26 per share and a market cap of $86.89Bil. The stock has returned -10.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KWMG, LLC bought 8,701 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 246,802. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 01/11/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $84.59 per share and a market cap of $34.22Bil. The stock has returned -20.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

During the quarter, KWMG, LLC bought 20,357 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 340,453. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 01/11/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.5 per share and a market cap of $72.53Bil. The stock has returned -12.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

