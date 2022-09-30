Newmark Appoints Chris Carver as Head of Asia-Pacific for its Valuation & Advisory Practice

16 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2023

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark is pleased to announce that Chris Carver MRICS, MSISV, AAPI, has joined as Executive Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) for the company's Valuation & Advisory (V&A) practice. Carver will manage and lead valuation services and be responsible for expanding Newmark V&A's presence across APAC. He will report to Newmark V&A President John Busi, MAI, FRICS.

Newmark V&A provides real estate appraisals and other valuation services to owners, investors, developers and financial institutions worldwide. The group has established itself as a top-tier strategic valuation practice in the Americas, more than tripling its headcount in the past five years. Carver's appointment as APAC lead builds on the growth trajectory of Newmark V&A and the company's recent regional growth: having expanded its International Capital Markets presence and established brokerage operations in Hong Kong.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris as APAC Regional Leader as we continue to expand our practice globally," said Busi. "Chris' regional market knowledge and proven success in establishing and growing businesses will facilitate Newmark V&A's access to some of the world's most dynamic real estate markets. Our professionals and APAC clients will benefit from Chris' leadership and expansive network."

Carver, based in Singapore, has more than 20 years of experience in real estate valuation and managing teams across Asia and Australia. He has advised institutions and financiers on major transactions and portfolios and has direct market experience in 16 APAC countries. Prior to joining Newmark, Carver held senior positions at Cushman & Wakefield and Jones Lang LaSalle, working in several offices, including Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore and Sydney.

"The growth outlook for APAC real estate markets remains strong, resulting from ongoing economic expansion, global capital allocations and the continued institutionalization of real estate asset classes in the region," added Carver. "Newmark V&A's industry-renowned professionals and global platform will position the APAC regional practice for future successes and advancement. I look forward to applying my experience across key markets in APAC and replicating Newmark V&A's success in the Americas."

Carver's hire underscores Newmark V&A's growing international scale, following Stuart Logan joining as EMEA lead in late 2021.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

