Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ALBO) to Ipsen S.A. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Albireo will receive $42.00 in cash plus one contingent value right per share (CVR) (entitling its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia indication by December 31, 2027) for each share of Albireo that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

