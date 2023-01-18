The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On January 10, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report expressing "grave concerns about the accuracy of [Super Micro's] financial reporting and sustainability of its recent stock price performance." The report alleged, among other things, that the Company and its CEO “have a troubling history that recently resulted in delinquent filings, financial restatements, and a delisting of its shares.”

On this news, Super Micro’s stock price fell $6.40, or 7.6%, to close at $78.37 per share on January 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Super Micro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110006054/en/