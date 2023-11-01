CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

40 West 57th Street NEW YORK, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 255 stocks valued at a total of $715.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.04%), MSFT(4.45%), and JPM(3.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 8,578 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 01/11/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $132.99 per share and a market cap of $348.73Bil. The stock has returned -59.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-book ratio of 2.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 10,655 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 37,468. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.75.

On 01/11/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $118.08 per share and a market cap of $147.14Bil. The stock has returned 51.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 19,600 shares of NYSE:EQT for a total holding of 39,520. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.37.

On 01/11/2023, EQT Corp traded for a price of $34.04 per share and a market cap of $12.49Bil. The stock has returned 50.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 3,865 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 01/11/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $217.94 per share and a market cap of $69.82Bil. The stock has returned -27.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a price-book ratio of 7.23.

CARRET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AEP by 8,200 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.87.

On 01/11/2023, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $97.28 per share and a market cap of $49.99Bil. The stock has returned 10.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.