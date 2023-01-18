Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Europe's largest Department Store, El+Corte+Ingl%26eacute%3Bs, selected Sprinklr to transform its online customer engagement strategy in Portugal. With three Sprinklr product suites Sprinklr+Social+Publishing+%26amp%3B+Engagement, Modern+Research and Modern+Marketing+%26amp%3B+Advertising, El Corte Inglés can deliver an omni-channel customer engagement experience throughout the customer’s shopping journey.

“El Corte Inglés has always been focused on putting the customer’s experience first. This strategy has kept us at the forefront of the retail market, and is behind our decision to partner with Sprinklr here in Portugal,” said Susana Santos, Director of Communications, El Corte Inglés Portugal. “Sprinklr provides the most complete, unified platform for digital customer experience management, and we’re thrilled to be working with them on the next stage of our digital customer experience transformation.”

With customers increasingly shopping, requesting customer service, and researching retail purchases on social media, El Corte Inglés Portugal is turning to Sprinklr to support improving the digital shopping experience.

“Shoppers expect human, personalized experiences on any channel, at any time. With Sprinklr, El Corte Inglés will be able to achieve this – communicating across external channels, collaborating across internal silos – and delivering human experiences at scale from one unified platform,” said Kris Wood, Senior Vice President EMEA, Sprinklr.

El Corte Inglés Portugal will implement the following products:

%3Cb%3ESprinklr+Social+Publishing+%26amp%3B+Engagement%3C%2Fb%3E – Will improve the team’s efficiency and reduce costs with advanced AI and automation while creating one source of truth for publishing and engagement.

%3Cb%3ESprinklr+Modern+Research%3C%2Fb%3E – AI insights will help the team understand the voice of the customer to create relevant, high performing content.

%3Cb%3ESprinklr+Modern+Marketing+%26amp%3B+Advertising%3C%2Fb%3E– Consolidating organic and paid activity will help increase advertising performance and reduce costs.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

