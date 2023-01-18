VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manganese X Energy (TSXV:MN) ( MNXXF, Financial) (FSE:9SC) has wrapped up another successful year highlighted by the advancement of its wholly owned Battery Hill manganese project. The Battery Hill manganese project, which covers 1,228 hectares, is located approximately 5 km northwest of the town of Woodstock and is accessible via a new two-lane road. One of the highlights of 2022 was the positive results released in May in an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment, prepared by Wood Canada Ltd.



The company is on track to become the first publicly traded mining company in North America to commercialise high-purity EV compliant manganese.

The company is well financed to achieve its 2023 program goals with it shares currently trading at $0.21. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ManganeseXEnergyCorp.com

