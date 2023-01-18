Tyson Foods to Create 400 Jobs at Caseyville Prepared Foods Plant

$180M investment to help meet growing demand for Hillshire Farm® and Jimmy Dean® brand products

CASEYVILLE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods has expanded its workforce projections for its Caseyville Prepared Foods facility, creating approximately 400 new team member positions to meet the growing demand for Hillshire Farm® and Jimmy Dean® grab-n-go snacking and breakfast items. This boost in facility team members is a result of the $180 million expansion currently in development. Seven state of the art production lines and 270,000 square feet will be added to the existing Caseyville facility to increase automated warehousing and robotics.

“Since our facility’s operations began in 2005, Tyson Foods has become a pillar of our community, contributing to our city’s economic growth and giving back to the residents of Caseyville through community outreach,” said Christopher Rogers, the Tyson Foods Caseyville Plant Manager. “This expansion will allow us to welcome hundreds of new team members to Tyson Foods, while being better equipped to serve the community we call home.”

The facility expansion officially broke ground in August 2022 and is expected to be complete in late 2024.

The Caseyville facility plans to hire for positions across the maintenance, Food Safety Quality Assurance (FSQA), warehousing, production, and management departments. About 250 of these team members are expected to start work across four new production lines by September 2023, while 150 are expected to begin work across three new production lines by the project’s completion.

The Caseyville facility currently employs more than 300 team members and paid more than $16 million in wages during its 2021 fiscal year. The expansion project will bring the total team member count to 750 by September of 2024. This builds on a significant economic impact generated across Tyson Foods four plants in the state of Illinois. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit https://www.tysonfoods.com/careers to learn more about Tyson Foods’ career paths.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media contact: Paige Preusse | Email: [email protected]; Phone: 440-714-3343

Category : IR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb62fdcd-b40c-455b-8ee3-cf5f1d273768

