Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced an update on aircraft investments, sales, and significant financing activities occurring in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, ALC’s fleet was comprised of 417 owned aircraft and 85 managed aircraft, with 398 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2028.

Aircraft Investments

Delivered 16 new aircraft from ALC’s order book including two Airbus A220-300s, five A321neos, two Airbus A330-900neos, three Boeing 737-8s, three Boeing 737-9s, and one Boeing 787-9.

Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled approximately $1 billion.

Recovered one Boeing 737-8 aircraft previously detained in Russia.

Sales

Sold five aircraft to third-party buyers.

Financing

Issued $700 million of 5.85% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2027.

Closed a $400 million unsecured term loan facility with final maturity in 2027.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements are unknown at this time, including the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results, prospects and opportunities. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005294/en/

