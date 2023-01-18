CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) ( XRAY) will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET). As part of the conference, the Company is providing an update on its anticipated financial results with net sales expected to be above the high end of the Company’s prior outlook range of $3.85 billion to $3.88 billion. Full year 2022 adjusted EPS is expected to be within the Company’s prior outlook range of $1.90 to $2.00.



Presentation materials and webcast information for the investor conference, including a replay of the webcast following the conference, is available on the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Forward-Looking Statements and Associated Risks

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Dentsply Sirona’s Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any expectation, belief, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investors:

Andrea Daley

VP, Investor Relations

+1-704-805-1293

[email protected]