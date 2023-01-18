Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today provided a corporate update and discussed the Company’s outlook for 2023.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and CEO of Vista Gold commented, “During 2022, we completed a feasibility study for our Mt Todd gold project, concluded a drilling program to demonstrate district-scale resource growth potential, significantly reduced costs, and retained CIBC Capital Markets as a strategic advisor to support the Company’s strategic outreach process for Mt Todd. These accomplishments advanced Mt Todd’s reserve size, resource growth potential, economic returns, and attractiveness to prospective partners.

“The strategic process with CIBC Capital Markets, which is ongoing and remains a top priority, continues to generate interest and positive feedback on the technical merits of Mt Todd. We see signs of improving market conditions, but interested parties continue to maintain a cautious approach to new, large-scale development projects. To address this sentiment, the Company is evaluating a smaller scale project with significantly lower initial capital costs while maintaining similar operating costs as demonstrated by our 2022 feasibility study, and with potential for subsequent throughput expansion or mine-life extension. We expect to be able to demonstrate these attractive alternate development strategies early this year and believe this will attract the interest of new potential partners and appeal to those who have previously expressed interest in the optionality of Mt Todd under different development strategies.

“Reducing costs and maximizing cost effectiveness are also high priorities for 2023. Our 2022 recurring costs were 15% below plan. We have already taken steps to further reduce these costs by approximately 7% during 2023 and continue to evaluate and implement opportunities for additional cost reductions.”

Mr. Earnest continued, “We have demonstrated the tremendous value of Mt Todd and are devoted to the preservation of this value pending the return of a more constructive market environment. We remain committed to the health and safety of our employees, who completed 2022 with no lost time accidents, and our environmental stewardship of the Mt Todd mine site. We continue to work closely with the Jawoyn people and other stakeholders in the Katherine region and the Northern Territory. We share the vision of the Northern Territory Government that mining is an important part of the economic growth of the Northern Territory and continue to work with the Northern Territory Government on initiatives of mutual interest.

“Vista’s 2023 objectives build on the successful work completed during 2022. The Company will continue to prioritize its goals of maximizing cost-effectiveness, improving efficiency, enhancing the long-term value of Mt Todd, and seeking a partner or other form of transaction for Mt Todd to maximize shareholder value.”

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista is a gold project developer. The Company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in the Tier 1, mining friendly jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Situated approximately 250 km southeast of Darwin, Mt Todd is one of the largest and most advanced undeveloped gold projects in Australia and, as presently designed, Mt Todd is expected to be one of the top five gold producers in Australia. All major environmental and operating permits have now been approved.

