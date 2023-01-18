Golden Minerals Company Reports Q4 and FY 2022 Gold Production

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN) (TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 and full year 2022. Summary highlights include the following:

  • Payable gold production: 2,398 oz Au in Q4 and 11,982 oz Au in FY 2022
  • Payable silver production: 13,560 oz Ag in Q4 and 52,179 oz in FY 2022
  • Payable gold equivalent production: 2,568 AuEq oz in Q4 and 12,616 AuEq oz in FY 2022
  • Average gold grade: 2.0 g/t Au in Q4 and 2.6 g/t in FY 2022
  • Throughput (tonnes per day processed): 573 tpd in Q4 and 536 g/t in FY 2022
  • Gold recovery: 73.3% in Q4 and 74.7% in FY 2022
  • Silver recovery: 82.0% in Q4 and 81.2% in FY 2022
  • Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs): $1,729/oz Au and $21.69/oz Ag in Q4; $1,805/oz Au and $21.93/oz Ag in FY 2022
Rodeo Operations Statistics
Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022
Tonnes mined (1)

203,591

213,925

192,545

161,424

771,485

Tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2)

10,898

21,713

23,618

31,381

31,381

Tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3)

88,559

95,932

121,202

193,479

193,479

Tonnes processed

47,437

47,479

47,947

52,736

195,599

Average tonnes per day processed

527

522

521

573

536

Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne)

3.1

2.6

2.6

2.0

2.6

Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne)

11.6

10.4

10.4

10.2

10.6

Plant recovery - gold (%)

75.4

75.1

74.6

73.3

74.7

Plant recovery - silver (%)

82.8

82.3

77.6

82.0

81.2

Payable gold produced in dore (ounces)

3,608

3,004

2,972

2,398

11,982

Payable silver produced in dore (ounces)

13,944

12,768

11,907

13,560

52,179

Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4)

3,787

3,158

3,103

2,568

12,616

Gold sold in dore (ounces)

3,855

3,060

3,018

2,518

12,451

Silver sold in dore (ounces)

14,481

13,180

11,609

14,217

53,486

Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4)

4,040

3,219

3,145

2,696

13,101

Average realized price, before refining and selling costs
Gold (dollar per ounce)

$

1,887.65

$

1,864.99

$

1,703.10

$

1,729.40

$

1,805.34

Silver (dollar per ounce)

$

24.24

$

22.49

$

18.72

$

21.69

$

21.93

Notes:
(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste
(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant
(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cutoff grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing
(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/golden-minerals-company/ and https://twitter.com/Golden_Minerals.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.





