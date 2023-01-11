WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 EARNINGS ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023

9 minutes ago
PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023

Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, and Michele Allen, chief financial officer, will host a call with investors on February 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by calling 800 245-3047 and providing the passcode "Wyndham." Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on February 16, 2023. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on February 16, 2023 at 800 839-9815.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 836,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 97 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Contacts


Investors:
Matt Capuzzi
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
973 753-6453
[email protected]

Media:
Maire Griffin
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
973 753-6590
[email protected]

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

