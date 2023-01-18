ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced Larry Heaton, CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti January Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on January 18-19, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 1:00 ET on January 18 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B975g5uzToWfETS2CN1tmw. Zomedica will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for equine and companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostic and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

