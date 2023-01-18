Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that its proprietary cooler technology will be showcased at the National Retail Federation Innovation Lab January 15-17 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York. “Retail’s Big Show” is the industry’s most important event with three days of educational programming, a large Expo featuring the latest retail solutions and the Innovations Lab that demonstrates breakthrough technology.

The NRF Innovation Lab presents the latest applications in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning, facial recognition, robotics and more. This immersive display tracks the latest developments in retail’s transformation and what retail can be now and in the future. The Innovation Lab presents only those new retail technologies that have undergone a rigorous assessment for breakthrough solutions and that solve a challenge faced by today’s retailers.

Developed in conjunction with ONYX Display Media, VSBLTY’S Cooler as a Medium technology, which will be on display at Innovation Lab #1803, uses facial detection and AI to recognize features such as age, gender and emotion of shoppers. The solution helps gain insights into customer demographics and the way they dwell and interact with display screens, QR codes and other digital content, enabling brands to create personalized experiences. Advertisers prefer cooler door displays because they offer a dramatic, large canvas space for messaging right where their products are being sold. They prefer this technology as it can run in full color or in transparent display mode, enabling the customer to still view the product in the cooler.

Announcing VSBLTY’s selection for the 2023 Innovation Lab, Co-Founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “It is a significant achievement to be selected as one of the retail industry’s newest and most innovative problem-solving technologies. Our unique cooler screen solution advances our Store as a Medium program that is being used by convenience stores and quick serve restaurants in the U.S. and throughout Latin America to improve the customer experience and create a new retail revenue stream for chain and independent retailers.”

VSBLTY’s technology solutions will also be featured at the Tech Mahindra Americas Booth #972. Tech Mahindra is a $6 billion multinational information technology services and consulting company with more than 163,000 employees in 90 countries.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.