CareDx Fosters Transplant Innovation as Distinguished Founder's Circle Sponsor for the 23rd Annual American Society of Transplant Surgeons State of the Art Winter Symposium

10 minutes ago
CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers -- today announced its leading participation and top spot, for the fourth consecutive year, as a Distinguished Founder’s Circle Sponsor for the 23rd Annual ASTS (American Society of Transplant Surgeons) State of the Art Winter Symposium, taking place January 12-15, in Miami, Florida.

“We take pride in our longstanding support of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) annual meeting, as it brings together world-class transplant leaders to drive the next wave of innovation to improve patient care,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We look forward to being part of this important meeting and sharing our latest innovations in molecular surveillance and patient-centered digital health applications.”

CareDx will host a symposium highlighting the company’s latest scientific advancements in transplantation and digital health solutions to improve the pre- and post-transplant journey. The symposium, “From Benchtop to Bedside: Clinical Utility of Multi-Modal Molecular and Digital Tools” will be held on Friday, January 13, from 11-12 noon EST. Speakers include:

  • Titte "Srini" Srinivas, MD, MBA, FAST, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs and Clinical Operations, CareDx
  • Steven R. Potter, MD, FACS, Transplant Surgeon, Georgetown University
  • Ali Zarrinpar, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Florida
  • Vikas Dharnidharka, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Pediatric Nephrology, Hypertension and Pheresis, Professor of Pediatrics, Nephrology, Washington University in St. Louis, School of Medicine
  • Kenneth Chavin, MD, MBA, PhD, FACS, Director, Abdominal Organ Transplant Program, Professor of Surgery, Temple University

“CareDx has consistently demonstrated its commitment to driving innovation in the transplant field and we value their support as a Distinguished Founder’s Circle sponsor for our 23rd Annual ASTS State of the Art Winter Symposium,” said Dr. William C. Chapman, ASTS President and Chief of the Section of Transplant Surgery, Chief of Division of General Surgery and the Eugene M. Bricker Professor of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine. “We also value their day-to-day contribution to improving the transplant patient journey and their dedication to advancing scientific research and digital health solutions aimed at improving long-term allograft outcomes.”

CareDx AlloMap® gene-expression profiling (GEP) was made commercially available in 2005 and AlloSure® donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) in 2017, both becoming the most widely used non-invasive tests of their kind to identify immune quiescence and the risk of graft injury in transplant recipients. CareDx’s HeartCare is used in more than 90 percent of the nation’s heart transplant centers and in more than 1 in 2 newly transplanted patients.1 AlloSure Kidney is used in over 75 percent of kidney transplant centers and 1 in 3 newly transplanted patients.1 AlloSure Lung is used in over 60 percent of lung transplant centers and in 1 in 4 newly transplanted patients.1

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s leading participation as a Distinguished Founder’s Circle Sponsor for the 2023 American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) Symposium (the “ASTS Participation”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of its ASTS Participation; risks that the ASTS symposium, including the symposium and presentation hosted by CareDx, fails to take place on time, invite the speakers, or discuss the topics as stated in this press release; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 5, 2022, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on August 4, 2022, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on November 3, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

References:

  1. CareDx data on file.

