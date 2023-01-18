Nephros Announces Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fourth Quarter Net Revenue of $2.6 Million; Full-Year Net Revenue of $10.0 Million;
Active Customer Sites Continue to Climb

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireNephros, Inc. ( NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, is expected to be approximately $2.6 million, a 6% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 6% decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Full-year 2022 net revenue is expected to be approximately $10.0 million, a 2% decrease over 2021.

"Nephros certainly faced some headwinds in 2022, but we ended the year on a strong positive note, with sequential revenue growth, record Active Customer Sites (ACS), and significantly improved net cash flow," said Andy Astor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Quarter-over-quarter revenue increased 6% in the fourth quarter, ACS increased to a new record of 1,394, and our net cash flow for the second half of the year was approximately negative $500,000, compared to negative $2.9 million in the first half.”

Nephros ended the fourth quarter with approximately $3.6 million in cash on a consolidated basis.

The company will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after market close and host a conference call that same day at 4:30pm ET.

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’ expected revenue and cash flows for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, expected future revenue growth and the timing of such growth, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, changes in business, Nephros’ ability to further develop its sales organization, inflationary factors and other economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
[email protected]

Andy Astor, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 343-5202 x120
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNzY0MCM1MzQ5NjU4IzUwMDAzMjIwNA==
Nephros-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.