Startek® Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Interest in Contact Center Company

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) (“Startek” or the “Company”), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that ESM Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (Solutions) to divest its stake in Contact Center Company (CCC) to Solutions. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, third-party consents and regulatory approvals, including consents required under the Startek secured revolving credit facility and senior term loan facility agreement.

Established in 2011 as a joint venture between Startek and Saudi Telecom Company (STC), CCC has gained significant momentum to become a premier provider of CX solutions to enterprises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Startek is proud of the lineage CCC has created in KSA with many notable accomplishments over the years. Recently, Frost & Sullivan recognized CCC as 2022 Saudi Arabia Company of the Year Award and Market Leadership Award in the Contact Center Services industry.

Startek owns 51 percent ownership interest in CCC with the remaining 49 percent ownership interest held by STC. Pursuant to a share purchase agreement with Solutions, Startek and STC will divest their respective ownership interest in CCC at an enterprise value of SAR450 million, subject to debt-like and working capital adjustments. At prevailing exchange rates, this values the Startek stake at U.S. $61.2 million subject to closing adjustments and capital gains taxes. It is anticipated that Startek will utilize the net proceeds from the transaction to pay down amounts outstanding under its secured revolving credit facility and senior term loan facility agreement.

Startek constantly evaluates its capital allocation strategy and reviews its business portfolio. Given the many growth opportunities available to Startek, the company is divesting its stake in CCC to focus on its core business activities.

"The journey with CCC has been highly successful and I am grateful to all the associates who have made this possible. I am confident of their continued success under the ownership of Solutions,” said Bharat Rao, CEO, Startek. “The divestment of CCC will support the Startek business as we deleverage the balance sheet and prioritize growing our core business."

The transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 46,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual Startek results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2022, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect the Startek business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005347r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005347/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.