WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that Yvette Austin Smith has joined the firm’s Compass Lexecon subsidiary as a Senior Managing Director and Chair of its Global Finance practice.



Ms. Austin Smith, who will lead Compass Lexecon’s New York office, is a recognized finance expert in multiple areas, including valuation, credit and solvency analysis, mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcy and damages. She has worked with major law firms and international clients, served as an expert witness and submitted expert oral and written testimony in multiple U.S. and international venues and arbitration forums.

In addition to providing expert testimony, Ms. Austin Smith advises special board committees on M&A litigation matters and serves as an independent fiduciary and bankruptcy trustee. She joins Compass Lexecon from The Brattle Group, where she was Chair of the Board and M&A Litigation practice leader.

“We are delighted to have Yvette join Compass Lexecon’s senior management team, spearhead the Global Finance practice and continue to build the New York office,” said Daniel R. Fischel, Chairman and President of Compass Lexecon. “Her visionary leadership approach and impressive track record as an expert and advisor in financial disputes and litigation will help ensure Compass Lexecon will continue providing a forward-thinking perspective and the best quality advice to our clients.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Austin Smith said, “This is a uniquely rewarding opportunity to expand the leading market position for Compass Lexecon and FTI Consulting as a trusted advisor and expert in disputed corporate transactions and restructurings. I am excited to join Compass Lexecon’s well-regarded team in providing world-class service to its global clients.”

