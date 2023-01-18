Loughborough, England, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle and weight reduction programs, announces that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the Sidoti & Co. Micro Cap Virtual Conference being held on January 18 -19, 2023.



Presentation Date: January 19, 2023

Time: 9:15am EST

Webcast Link below:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QP9bg_5URLi959aJZBubUw

Dr. Chowdhury will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors can attend the conference and request a meeting with Dr. Chowdhury by registering for the conference using the link below:

January 2023 Presenting Company Registration

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently also commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, as a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence under a digital healthcare subscription service that has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT® diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

