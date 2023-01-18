ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics ( CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in B. Riley Securities’ 3rd Annual Oncology Conference on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET.



A link to register to view the live webcast or replay of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

