VoIP-Pal's Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Amazon Remains in the Western District of Texas

3 minutes ago
Amazon’s petition for writ of mandamus was denied by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

WACO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) ( VPLM) is pleased to announce the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) denied Amazon’s Petition for Writ of Mandamus challenging the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) in Case No. 6:21-cv-00668-ADA to deny transfer of the case to the Northern District of California.

In a unanimous order released on January 9, 2023, upholding the decision made by the district court, the three-judge panel of the CAFC stated, “[t]he [district] court considered all the relevant factors and made reasonable findings based on the record.”

The CAFC’s order can be viewed here.

Recent Legal Developments

  • December 1, 2022: the Company announced that Judge Donato stayed all of the pending VoIP-Pal patent litigations in the Northern District of California and terminated the pending motions for judgment on the pleadings under 35 U.S.C. § 101 without prejudice to refiling after the January 26, 2023 status conferences. The cases are Case Nos. 3:21-cv-5275, 3:21-cv-9773, 3:22-cv-3199, 3:19-cv-3202, 3:22-cv-4279, and 3:22-cv-5419. Link to news
  • December 22, 2022: VoIP-Pal announced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) denied institution of all four petitions for Inter Partes Review (IPR) filed by Google against the Company's two Mobile Gateway Patents. On December 19, 2022, IPR2022-01072, and IPR2022-01073, filed against Patent No. 8,630,234; and IPR2022-01074, and IPR2022-01075, filed against Patent No. 10,880,721 were denied institution by the PTAB. Link to news
  • December 28, 2022: the Company announced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) denied institution of all four petitions for Inter Partes Review (IPR) filed by Amazon and T-Mobile against the Company's two Mobile Gateway Patents. On December 22, 2022, IPR2022-01178, and IPR2022-01179, filed against Patent No. 8,630,234; and IPR2022-01180, and IPR2022-01181, filed against Patent No. 10,880,721 were denied institution by the PTAB. To date VoIP-Pal.com has successfully defeated 20 IPR challenges against 8 of its patents by Amazon, T-Mobile, Google, Apple, AT&T and Unified Patents. Link to news
  • January 9, 2023: the Company announced they received a favorable result in the Claim Construction Hearing that was held on January 4, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) in VoIP-Pal’s cases versus Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd et al 6:21-cv-01246-ADA-JTG. Link to news

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal stated, “We are very pleased that the appellate court has upheld the district court’s decision to keep the case in Waco, and with the recent developments that have transpired. This has been a long legal process that we hope to bring to a fair conclusion soon. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation ( VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.
Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.
Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com
IR inquiries: [email protected]

IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600

