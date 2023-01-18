AMSTERDAM, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amstel has taken another bold stance in its pursuit of welcomeness and inclusivity around the world by partnering with CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina, South America’s growing women’s club football tournament. This news comes alongside the brand’s announcement that it will be extending its deal as ‘official sponsor’ for the prestigious South American football men’s club tournaments until 2026.



Amstel’s sponsorship announcement in support of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina is helping drive the global growth and popularity for women’s football shown by record breaking attendance at women’s football matches around the world.

Amstel, owned by HEINEKEN, and available in more than 110 countries, has a well-established heritage in elite football having previously partnered with UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League in Europe. The brand has been partnered with CONMEBOL since 2017 and has been using this platform to celebrate inclusivity and welcomeness across the region.

Jules Macken, Global Marketing Director, Amstel, said: “Football is for everyone, whether you’re a player or a fan, regardless of age or gender. Amstel is a brand that celebrates inclusivity and welcomeness in everything we do and we are delighted to extend this principle of support and inclusivity in our football partnerships. The extension of our sponsorship to run to 2026 and the important inclusion of CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina is another step for us in championing equality in sport. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with CONMEBOL and working together to build even more diversity within the sport that South America loves.”

"For CONMEBOL, football is always football, whether it's men or women who play it. We are firmly committed to moving towards greater equity in South American football, supporting women's tournaments, ranking their competitions, and reaching alliances with companies that have this same vision. This is the case of Amstel, a renowned firm with global reach, with which we are pleased to expand our agreement," said Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL.

As part of the renewed CONMEBOL Libertadores and new CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina partnership, Amstel will be proudly selecting and awarding the women’s club tournaments’ ‘Most Socially Impactful Player’ with CONMEBOL. This special accolade will be awarded to a female player who is a role model in their community and has made extraordinary efforts to develop women’s football or shoot for equality in the sport.

Amstel is also supporting CONMEBOL in its goal to transform women’s football in South America by providing opportunities, promoting values and technical skills, and improving incentives for all women and girls to be involved in the sport.

The extended deal includes unique in-stadium visibility and exclusive experiences, broadcast sponsorship, branded content, and ticket giveaways. Amstel will also continue to develop dedicated through-the-line activations including integrated campaigns, packaging and consumer promotions to showcase the partnership and further establish its position in the region.

Last year, Amstel also used its sponsorship of CONMEBOL Libertadores to create a number of campaigns to celebrate the diversity of fans and to highlight that despite some differences they are united by their shared passion for the sport. These campaigns included the popular 'Amigos Para Siempre' (Friends Forever) and Chute Certeiro (Truth Shot).

The sponsorship extension applies to CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana, all from 2023 to 2026.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Notes to Editors:

About CONMEBOL:

Founded in 1916, the South American Soccer Confederation (CONMEBOL) is the governing body of South American football and the oldest continental football confederation in the world. Made up of ten member associations, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela, CONMEBOL is responsible for the organization and governance of the main international South American football tournaments, including CONMEBOL Copa América, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa, among others.

About HEINEKEN:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business.

HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY).

About Amstel®:

In 1870, our brewery was founded by two friends and entrepreneurs in Amsterdam. Amstel is named after the river Amstel, which flows through the city. Today, our golden bier is enjoyed across the world. For more than 150 years, Amstel® has brewed a high-quality bier that has the perfect balance of taste and refreshment. With a unique honey malt aroma, Amstel® delivers a subtle citrus and herbal hop character with a clean bitter finish. In 1968 HEINEKEN acquired Amstel.

The distinctive, golden, Amstel® beer with its mildly bitter taste and excellent quality has become widely known around the world. Alongside its continued popularity in its native Netherlands, it is currently available in more than 110 countries worldwide. The first Amstel brand extension arrived in the 1980s when Amstel Light was developed for the US market. Following this success, today the Amstel portfolio range has grown to include Amstel Lager (Africa), Premium Pilsner, Amstel Radler and Amstel Malta.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a15e594-10a3-412a-b1dd-aba455a369bf

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.