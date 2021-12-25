Garmin Navionics+ marine mapping now available in ECHOMAP series chartplotters

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 11, 2023

ECHOMAP chartplotter series offers Garmin's best built-in mapping solution that delivers access to daily chart updates, new Auto Guidance+ technology and more

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced its newest marine mapping solution, Garmin Navionics+, is now available preloaded into select ECHOMAP Ultra and ECHOMAP UHD2 series chartplotters. This all-in-one mapping solution features vibrant colors and a streamlined interface, plus a one-year subscription to daily map updates to deliver superior inland and coastal coverage from the world's No. 1 name in marine mapping.1

ECHOMAP.jpg

"In our pursuit to provide the greatest global cartography solutions to our customers, we're excited to offer preloaded Garmin Navionics+ mapping throughout our full range of chartplotters, now including the popular ECHOMAP Ultra and ECHOMAP UHD2 series," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Thanks to the built-in detail-rich mapping from Garmin Navionics+, you'll know the waters as if you grew up fishing them."

Offering a myriad of features—including an all-new map presentation and daily map updates—Garmin Navionics+ mapping is designed to smoothly guide boaters on the water, or quickly lead anglers to where the fish may be hiding. It also features color-shaded target depth ranges, up to 1-foot depth contours, shallow water shading and access to ActiveCaptain® community content for valuable insight on points of interest, recommendations and advice from fellow boaters.

New, redesigned map presentation

Garmin Navionics+ offers an improved look and feel—with a vibrant color palette and greater detail of inland and coastal features—to deliver a new, on-screen map presentation for more intuitive navigation on the lake or at sea. This new interface displays maps in striking detail with a crystal-clear look at the depths below the boat, as well as surrounding structure and navigational aids above the waterline.

Up to 5,000 daily updates

With up to 5,000 updates to map content every day, Garmin Navionics+ offers the freshest insights about any body of water for enhanced situational awareness and peace of mind while navigating. Daily map updates combine millions of contributions from private and public surveyors, crowd-sourced data and more, delivering fresh, up-to-date content each time mariners leave shore. With coverage of more than 42,000 lakes worldwide, daily updates allow for immediate access to new lake content and chart data as it is released. A one-year subscription is included and once activated, customers can access unlimited daily map updates using the ActiveCaptain app. For quick-and-easy access to ongoing up-to-date content after the first year, customers can opt-in for an auto-renewal subscription.

Advanced autorouting technology

ECHOMAP Ultra customers can also take advantage of preloaded Auto Guidance+ technology2 that combines the best of Garmin and Navionics automatic routing features to offer faster route calculations and improved routing detail. After selecting departure and arrival points, Auto Guidance+ considers a variety of factors—overhead clearance, chart data, popular routes and desired depth—then creates a suggested route for mariners to follow to their destination. ECHOMAP UHD2 customers can download this feature via the ActiveCaptain app.

See more with premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ content

For more advanced features, boaters and anglers can upgrade to premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ using the ActiveCaptain app or Garmin.com, to discover more about the coasts they cruise or lakes they fish. Premium Garmin cartography includes all the standard features found in Garmin Navionics+, with the addition of high-resolution relief shading, sonar imagery, unique 3D views, high-resolution satellite imagery, aerial photography and more.

Fish like a local with Garmin Navionics+ today

Available now, the ECHOMAP Ultra series chartplotters comes preloaded with Garmin Navionics+ combined mapping for inland and coastal waters, while the ECHOMAP UHD2 5" and 7" chartplotters offer a choice of either built-in Garmin Navionics+ inland or coastal content.

Existing customers with built-in LakeVü™ g3 inland maps or BlueChart® g3 coastal charts can also take advantage of the latest Garmin Navionics+ all-in-one mapping solution with an easy upgrade. Click here for a full list of compatible devices and to upgrade today. Premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ cartography can also be purchased at Garmin.com or through the ActiveCaptain app. To learn more, visit Garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the eighth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfishhunt on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Based on 2021 reported sales
2 Auto Guidance+ is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operations

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, ActiveCaptain, BlueChart, Fusion and Navionics are registered trademarks and Garmin Navionics+, Garmin Navionics Vision+ and LakeVü are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Carly Hysell
913-397-8200
[email protected]

Garmin_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG81633&sd=2023-01-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garmin-navionics-marine-mapping-now-available-in-echomap-series-chartplotters-301717825.html

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG81633&Transmission_Id=202301110700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG81633&DateId=20230111
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.