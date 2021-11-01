Oncopeptides appoints Holger Lembrer as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ.) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the Company has appointed Holger Lembrer as Chief Financial Officer, CFO. Prior to joining Oncopeptides Holger Lembrer was Business Unit CFO at Assa Abloy, and before that Investor Relations Officer, and Financial Controller. He has also been a Senior Auditor at Ernst & Young. Holger Lembrer will assume his new position before the end of February 2023 and will replace Annika Muskantor who has been interim CFO since November 1, 2021.

"I am very pleased that Holger Lembrer has decided to join Oncopeptides, and really look forward to working together with him," says Monica Shaw, CEO of Oncopeptides. "His combined expertise from leading financial roles, in a highly recognized, publicly traded, international Company, will be a great asset for Oncopeptides and its Leadership Team."

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ.)
E-mail: [email protected]
Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above on January 11, 2023, at 13:30 (CET).

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Candidate platform, PDC, to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells.

Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) has been granted Marketing Authorization, in the European Union, the EEA-countries Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, as well as in the UK. Pepaxti is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy. For patients with a prior autologous stem cell transplantation, the time to progression should be at least 3 years from transplantation. Melflufen has been granted accelerated approval in the US under the trade name Pepaxto®. The drug is currently not marketed in the US. On December 7, 2022, the FDA recommended that the Company voluntarily withdraw the US marketing authorization for Pepaxto.

Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on its proprietary technology platforms and is listed on the Small Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3695785/1773529.pdf

Oncopeptides appoints Holger Lembrer as Chief Financial Officer

favicon.png?sn=IO83805&sd=2023-01-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncopeptides-appoints-holger-lembrer-as-chief-financial-officer-301719056.html

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO83805&Transmission_Id=202301110751PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO83805&DateId=20230111
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.