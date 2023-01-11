Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q4 and full year 2022 report

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2023

  • Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 20, 2023
  • One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 20, 2023.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CET (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

