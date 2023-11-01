RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11601 WILSHIRE BLVD. 25TH FL LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $1.75Bil. The top holdings were CSCO(4.04%), BMY(3.99%), and ABBV(3.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GPC by 209,015 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.05.

On 01/11/2023, Genuine Parts Co traded for a price of $169.75 per share and a market cap of $23.96Bil. The stock has returned 25.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genuine Parts Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-book ratio of 6.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TRV by 151,875 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.58.

On 01/11/2023, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $191.22 per share and a market cap of $44.81Bil. The stock has returned 18.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 638,042 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 1,386,857. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 01/11/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $37.88 per share and a market cap of $163.77Bil. The stock has returned -22.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 249,222 shares of NYSE:MO for a total holding of 1,179,157. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.62.

On 01/11/2023, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $45.99 per share and a market cap of $82.42Bil. The stock has returned -1.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 145,858 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 686,100. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.06.

On 01/11/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $87.14 per share and a market cap of $109.29Bil. The stock has returned 24.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

