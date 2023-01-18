Fortinet Recognized by Glassdoor as One of the 2023 Best Places to Work in the United States

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® ( FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023. This recognition is entirely based on the voluntary input of employees about their workplace experience on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

“We are honored to be included in Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list in the United States,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer at Fortinet. “For over 20 years, we have been committed to a culture of innovation driven by openness and teamwork, as a way to empower our employees so they can thrive and grow in their careers at Fortinet and in cybersecurity. This award recognizes our employees who are the core part of Fortinet’s continued growth and success.”

Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year through Glassdoor’s employee reviews covering career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work/life balance. Fortinet currently has an overall 4.2 rating from 1,900+ reviews.

As a leader in cybersecurity, Fortinet’s mission is to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. Fortinet employees contribute to this mission, playing a crucial role in helping make the world a safer place. To learn more about opportunities available at Fortinet, visit the company’s career page here.

About Fortinet
Fortinet ( FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 615,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

Copyright © 2022 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.

