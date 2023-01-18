Cedar Fair to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Feb. 16, 2023; Earnings Call Starts at 10 AM EST

3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, said today it will issue its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results in the pre-market hours of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Later that morning, Cedar Fair management will host a conference call with the investment community, starting at 10 a.m. EST, to provide additional detail regarding 2022 results and discuss the Company’s business outlook. Participants on the call will include Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman, Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Witherow, and Corporate Director of Investor Relations Michael Russell.

Investors and all other interested parties can access a live, listen-only audio webcast of the call on Cedar Fair’s investor site https%3A%2F%2Fir.cedarfair.com under the tabs Investor Information / Events & Presentations / Upcoming Events. Those unable to listen to the live webcast can access a recorded version of the call on the Company’s investor site https%3A%2F%2Fir.cedarfair.com under Investor Information / Events and Presentations / Past Events, shortly after the live call’s conclusion.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

This news release and prior releases are available under the News tab at http%3A%2F%2Fir.cedarfair.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005080r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005080/en/

