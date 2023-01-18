ibex Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

This Award Recognizes ibex’s Impact and Commitment to Creating an Inclusive Culture That Respects, Values and Encourages Diversity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that the company was named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023. Newsweek collaborated with market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group to assemble a list of the 1,000 companies in the U.S. that employees say truly respect and value different kinds of people.

“It is a great source of pride and distinction for us to be named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek,” said Bridgett Hart, Vice President of Employee Experience at ibex. “This recognition serves as further confirmation of the outstanding team and culture of belonging we have built. At ibex, we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive work environment that promotes career advancement and celebrates the accomplishments of our team. By combining the talents of our dedicated workforce with our award-winning training and technology, we can assist the world's premier brands in delivering unparalleled customer experiences.”

The rankings are based on a large-scale employer study with more than 350,000 company reviews, which included publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with.

“With the word ‘diversity’ attracting so much attention from companies, however, it can be tough for job applicants, customers and potential business partners to tell who is serious about supporting a diverse workforce,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek.

This highly competitive recognition demonstrates ibex’s global commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace. ibex believes that the diverse backgrounds, identities, and abilities of its employees foster creativity and collaboration, which contribute to high performance as a company. Each unique perspective is a piece of a puzzle, which, when put together, forms a clear picture of who ibex is as a company—one that is built on diversity, equity, inclusion, and most importantly, respect.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

