RB Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $283.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(13.97%), BRK.B(4.22%), and WFCpL.PFD(3.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RB Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 339,712-share investment in NYSE:AMCR. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.26 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Amcor PLC traded for a price of $12.12 per share and a market cap of $18.05Bil. The stock has returned 3.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amcor PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-book ratio of 4.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, RB Capital Management, LLC bought 10,637 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 59,494. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 01/11/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.38 per share and a market cap of $13.63Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 2,520-share investment in NYSE:PSB. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $187.21 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, PS Business Parks Inc traded for a price of $187.44 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned 23.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PS Business Parks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.87 and a price-sales ratio of 11.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

RB Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RTX by 3,835 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.51.

On 01/11/2023, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $99.92 per share and a market cap of $146.89Bil. The stock has returned 13.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, RB Capital Management, LLC bought 157 shares of NYSE:AZO for a total holding of 360. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2178.52.

On 01/11/2023, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2435.52 per share and a market cap of $45.70Bil. The stock has returned 21.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

