GLYFADA, Greece, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) ( SHIP) announced today the preliminary results of its tender offer to purchase all outstanding Class E Warrants at a price of $0.20 per warrant (the “Offer”), net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on January 10, 2023.



Based on a preliminary count by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer, the total number of warrants tendered in the tender offer was 4,038,114 warrants, representing approximately 47% of the outstanding Class E Warrants. No warrants were tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedure described in the tender offer documents.

The number of Class E Common Share Purchase Warrants expected to be purchased by the Company and the aggregate purchase price for the warrants are preliminary and subject to the customary final confirmation by the depositary and the proper delivery of warrants tendered. The final results of the tender offer will be announced promptly following completion of the confirmation process. Payment for warrants accepted for purchase by the Company will be made in accordance with the terms of the tender offer promptly following final confirmation of the number of warrants tendered. Certificates for all warrants tendered and not purchased will be returned, or in the case of warrants entered by book-entry transfer, will be credited to the account maintained with the book-entry transfer facility by the participant who delivered the warrants pursuant to the terms of the tender offer.

If warrantholders have any questions, please call our information agent, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone, toll free at 800-662-5200.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the U.S. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company's operating fleet consists of 18 Capesize vessels with an average age of approximately 12.4 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,201,426 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com.

For further information please contact:

Seanergy Investor Relations

Tel: +30 213 0181 522

E-mail: [email protected]

Capital Link, Inc.

Paul Lampoutis

230 Park Avenue Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169

Tel: (212) 661-7566

E-mail: [email protected]