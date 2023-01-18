NextGen Healthcare Client Eye Health America Invests in Optimizing Patient and Provider Experience

3 minutes ago
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that Eye+Health+America, a rapidly growing premier medical and surgical eyecare services provider, has added NextGen%26reg%3B+Patient+Experience+Platform and NextGen%26reg%3B+Pay+powered+by+InstaMed to enhance the patient experience. The decision to add these capabilities to its core NextGen® Enterprise EHR and Practice Management platform is part of a concerted effort to integrate workflows to benefit patients and providers.

Leveraging NextGen Enterprise, Eye Health America streamlined processes for its providers across the Southeastern United States. With NextGen Patient Experience Platform and NextGen Pay, patients can make real-time appointments and online payments and gain quick access to their medical records. These solutions seamlessly integrate into NextGen Enterprise EHR, reducing workload and mitigating burnout for clinicians and staff at Eye Health America’s 23 clinics and seven ambulatory surgery centers.

“Eye Health America is continuing to take friction out of the patient journey and drive meaningful patient and provider satisfaction,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer at NextGen Healthcare. “When practices take a comprehensive approach by utilizing our patient engagement solutions in conjunction with NextGen Enterprise EHR and PM, providers feel less strain and see better outcomes, and patients feel more empowered to participate in their care.”

“As we’ve expanded, we’ve integrated each practice onto the NextGen Healthcare platform,” said Sara Rapuano, a senior vice president at Eye Health America. “We are using these integrated solutions as they were intended, reducing the need for ancillary tools. This includes payment processing and appointment scheduling – functionality that is in line with our patient-centric focus. NextGen Healthcare offers all the technology tools we need in one place.”

NextGen Healthcare offers a full suite of solutions tailored for ambulatory medical practices of all sizes and a multitude of specialties. To learn more, visit nextgen.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Eye Health America

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Eye Health America (EHA) is a premier eyecare platform committed to partnering with market-leading professionals with strong reputations and patient focused cultures to build innovative, intentional, integrated eye care practices. EHA collaborates with partners to deliver superior strategic, financial, and operational growth, providing best-in-class eye care including routine eye exams, contact lenses and glasses, cataract surgery, cornea, retina, glaucoma, LASIK, pediatrics, and oculoplastics. Member practices include Bradenton Eye Clinic, Clemson Eye, Piedmont Surgery Center, The Surgery & Laser Center, Carolinas Centers for Sight, Florence Surgery and Laser Center, Southeast Retina Center, Augusta Retina Laser Surgicare, The Eye Associates, Eye Centers of Florida, Surgicare Center, Updegraff Laser Vision, Tampa Bay Eye Surgery Center, and many other top providers of medical and surgical eyecare services in the Southeastern U.S.

