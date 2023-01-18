eXp Realty Named to Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for Sixth Consecutive Year

eXp Ranked No. 20 of 100 U.S. Large Companies and No. 7 of 50 in Canada

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that eXp Realty has made Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list for the sixth straight year in the U.S., ranking No. 20 out of 100 in the U.S. Large Company list. Additionally, eXp Canada made the Glassdoor Best Places to Work Canada list for the second straight year, placing No. 7 out of 50 after finishing No. 15 last year.

“Our continual focus on iterating the agent value proposition with the intention of being the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet has attracted some of the brightest and most service-oriented professionals in the industry," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO and Chairman of eXp World Holdings and CEO of eXp Realty. "By focusing 100% on improving the lives of our agents and their customers, we have built the fastest growing real estate company.”

“Our agents, brokers and employees are the backbone of eXp and we are continually acting on feedback to improve their experience,” said Mike Vein, eXp’s Executive Vice President of People. “Our growth is a testament to the award-winning and future-focused culture that we’ve built together. I’m so grateful to everyone at eXp and proud to be recognized by Glassdoor for our sixth year in a row.”

Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award is in its 15th year and based solely on the input of company employees who submit anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer.

Employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and provide ratings for nine workplace factors, including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. Employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes, which are taken into account as part of the awards algorithm.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners, please visit: gldr.co/BPTW.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 86,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About Glassdoor
Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

Media Relations Contact:
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]

Glassdoor:
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Denise Garcia
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/effc52b2-4604-413c-9a33-059721dff121

